Linda Sarsour is very vocal about her support for Palestine and her utter hatred for Israel. She has ties to the terrorist organization, Hamas as the Daily Caller reports:
Linda Sarsour, one of the organizers behind Saturday's Women's March, being held in Washington, D.C., was recently spotted at a large Muslim convention in Chicago posing for pictures with an accused financier for Hamas, the terrorist group.Linda Sarsour is very active on Twitter. She is pro Sharia law and a couple of her tweets even have a seditious tone to them where she romanticizes Sharia law and hints at it taking over America whereby we would have interest free loans.
Sarsour, the head of the Arab American Association of New York and an Obama White House "Champion of Change," was speaking at last month's 15th annual convention of the Muslim American Society and Islamic Circle of North America.
While there, she posed for a picture with Salah Sarsour, a member of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee and former Hamas operative who was jailed in Israel in the 1990s because of his alleged work for the terrorist group.
Here is bizarre tweet from Maya Shwayder who is a correspondent for the Jerusalem Post in New York...is she really celebrating a Hijab? Wearing an American flag as a Hijab also goes against the U.S. Flag Code.
#WomensMarch is pro Sharia Law, the very opposite of women's rights. #AddHerNamepic.twitter.com/r3AZywd9oA
— Patriotic Rosie (@almostjingo) January 20, 2017
DC Women's March organizer, Linda Sarsour, is pro sharia law, ties to HamasApproximately 200,000 people participated in a 'Women's March' in D.C. on Saturday. One of the organizers of the march, Linda Sarsour is a Pro-Palestine Muslim activist. She also advocates for...