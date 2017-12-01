linda sarsour
© REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour accused members of the "Jewish media" for her bad reputation, in an event entitled "Anti-Semitism and the Struggle for Justice" Tuesday night at New York City's The New School.

"If what you're reading all day long, morning and night, in the Jewish media is that Linda Sarsour and Minister Farrakhan are the existential threats to the Jewish community, something really bad is gonna happen and we gonna miss the mark on it," Sarsour remarked in an event intended to be "a discussion on how to combat" bigotry against Jews.

It should be noted that Farrakhan once praised Adolf Hitler as "a very great man."

Sarsour also claimed that "the existential threat (to the Jewish community) resides in the White House, in the highest offices of these lands." She also claimed that Americans currently live "under fascism" and defended her participation in the boycott, divest, sanction movement, which seeks to economically sanction and isolate the Jewish state.

A number of media outlets and anti-hate groups decried Sarsour's participation in the event, which was co-hosted by The New School's Creative Publishing and Critical Journalism program. Anti-Defamation League National director tweeted, "Having Linda Sarsour & head of JVP leading a panel on #antisemitism is like Oscar Meyer leading a panel on vegetarianism."