© infowars



© Unknown

was not a Chinese email address,

The Obama White House was reportedly running the Hillary email investigation and they virtually let every one go, including Hillary! Now new information on the investigation shows that Hillary replied to an email that she never received! Recent uncovered documents show that the Obama White House ran the Weiner email investigation. The corrupt FBI and DOJ worked with them.Their actions are more like rabid dogs than sore losers. There must be something more.The DOJ IG's report on McCabe released on Friday April 14, 2018 was a bombshell. We discoveredwere pieces of information that when put into context with information released at that timeWe also know that the MYE was a joke with numerous individuals obtaining immunity and searches on Hillary's devices limited to almost nothing. This information was uncovered yesterday Now we know that the Obama White House was running the Hillary email investigation and they let every one go, including Hillary!We've found additional evidence showing what a mess the Hillary email investigation was. One email reported in August in a report to Senate leaders showed thatAfter a review of the letter to Senator Chuck Grassley dated August 14, 2019, we were able to put together shocking and verifiable informationAdditionally, per a further review,The email address inserted in all of Hillary's emails wasBut we uncovered that theThe email address only looks like a China company's email address but it is not. We know this is not a China email address becauseThis tactic of duplicating the name of an individual or company address and creating a similar address in gmail isWe also have identified thatMcManus's address is blacked out, but he would have a state.gov address and/or a private email address, but he wasn't receiving email from @ clintonemail.com Ummmm,So many questions, so much corruption, so many lies. Literally nothing about Comey's corrupt FBI and Obama's Justice Department made any sense.