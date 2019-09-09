Puppet Masters
Curiouser! Abnormalities identified in Hillary's emails - such as replying to one she never received!
Gateway Pundit
Sun, 08 Sep 2019 00:00 UTC
What's going on here?
Recent uncovered documents show that the Obama White House ran the Weiner email investigation. The corrupt FBI and DOJ worked with them.
We raised this question in April 2018 - Why would Mueller, Comey, Hillary and the Deep State go all in to remove President Trump from office? Their actions are more like rabid dogs than sore losers. There must be something more.
The DOJ IG's report on McCabe released on Friday April 14, 2018 was a bombshell. We discovered hidden in it were pieces of information that when put into context with information released at that time indicate unimaginable corruption!
We also know that the MYE was a joke with numerous individuals obtaining immunity and searches on Hillary's devices limited to almost nothing. This information was uncovered yesterday.
Now we know that the Obama White House was running the Hillary email investigation and they let every one go, including Hillary! They also reopened the Hillary email investigation at the end of October 2016 and closed the investigation a few days later after performing a 'review' of Weiner's laptop.
We've found additional evidence showing what a mess the Hillary email investigation was. One email reported in August in a report to Senate leaders showed that Hillary replied to an email that was never received -
we were able to put together shocking and verifiable information showing that Hillary's emails were placed on the cloud at one time. We currently don't know where these emails are at.
Additionally, per a further review, the email address that Hillary's emails were sent to was not a Chinese email address, it only looked like one. The email address inserted in all of Hillary's emails was "carterheayindustries@Gmail.com". But we uncovered that the "Shandong Carter Heavy Industry Machinery CO., Ltd" uses the "carter.cn" domain email address like in "ct002@carter.cn". (cn is for accounts in China).
But the gmail account "carterheayindustries@Gmail.com" is not a China email address. It is as gmail email address. The email address only looks like a China company's email address but it is not. We know this is not a China email address because gmail was unavailable in Shandong province in China. This tactic of duplicating the name of an individual or company address and creating a similar address in gmail is a common method for hackers to obtain proprietary information.
We also have identified that Hillary's email address was not included in an email to the carterheavyindustries@gmail.com. So how could it be forwarded to this address?
clintonemail.com. McManus's address is blacked out, but he would have a state.gov address and/or a private email address, but he wasn't receiving email from @clintonemail.com.
Ummmm, if @carterheavyindustries@gmail received Hillary's emails then why is her email address not in this email?
So many questions, so much corruption, so many lies. Literally nothing about Comey's corrupt FBI and Obama's Justice Department made any sense.