Legal scholars, however, are skeptical that reducing the penalties for polygamy will encourage more people in abusive situations to come forward to report the crimes."I'm not sure that redoing the law to make polygamy less of an offense will have the intended effect they hope for," Casey Faucon, an assistant professor at the University of Alabama Law School, told Fox News. "It takes more than just changing a law to get people to come forward and report abusive situations."While Henderson did not respond to Fox News' request for comment, other proponents of the bill have suggested it would not just lower the general penalty for polygamy from a felony to misdemeanor but strengthen the ability to prosecute polygamists found to have committed crimes such as abuse, human smuggling or fraud.Along with the other changes to the law in 2017, legislators had added penalties of up to 15 years in prison for polygamists found guilty of those crimes. Connor Boyack, president of the libertarian-leaning Libertas Institute, said the new legislation would make it so prosecutors don't have to prove polygamy and a secondary crime in order to file charges, just that polygamy was a factor in the other crime.Utah has a long and turbulent history with polygamy. The practice of plural marriage was officially abandoned by the Mormon Church -- which is headquartered in the state -- in 1890 as a condition of Utah winning statehood and today the LDS excommunicates members found to be practicing polygamy.Despite recent changes in state law upping the penalties for polygamy, so far no one has been prosecuted under the revised statutes, and prosecutors in the state have a policy of not charging someone with polygamy unless they are suspected of other crimes.Faucon said that while Henderson's planned bill would be "a pretty stark departure" from Utah's recent moves to levy heavier criminal penalties against those practicing polygamy, she added that it also highlights the widely varied opinions on the practice within the state."There are pockets throughout the state that do support the practice," she said. "The reception to polygamy is really varied throughout the state."