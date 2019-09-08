Judge Lamberth, a Reagan appointee blasted State Department lawyers defending Hillary Clinton who were working to cover up her email scandal.
'There is no FOIA exemption for political expedience, nor is there one for bureaucratic incompetence,' Judge Lamberth said warning the government lawyers.
Judge Lamberth also lambasted the State Department lawyers when they tried to stop Judicial Watch from gathering more evidence in Hillary's case.
Via Judicial Watch:
Judge Lamberth also criticized the State Department's handling and production of Clinton's emails in this case stating, "There is no FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] exemption for political expedience, nor is there one for bureaucratic incompetence."Judge Lamberth detailed how the State Department "spent three months from November 2014 trying to make this case disappear," and that after discovering the State Department's actions and omissions, "Now we know more, but we have even more questions than answers. So I won't hold it against Judicial Watch for expanding their initial discovery request now."
In the beginning of their oral arguments, lawyers for the State Department wrongfully stated that Judicial Watch could no longer continue their discovery. The court stopped their arguments saying that Judicial Watch can continue to find more evidence in this case:
STATE DEPARTMENT: ... it is, of course, Judicial Watch's burden to explain to Your Honor why there has been good cause to reopen discovery now that discovery has closed in this case.
THE COURT: Well, I didn't close discovery. So your premise is wrong.
STATE DEPARTMENT: Fair enough, Your Honor. Whether you want to call it closed or not, it is still —
THE COURT: I didn't close it. I said I would have a status after they took this initial discovery, and that's what I'm doing today. I didn't close discovery.
STATE DEPARTMENT: That's right, Your Honor, but it is still Judicial Watch's —
THE COURT: So they don't need any good cause —
STATE DEPARTMENT: Whether
THE COURT: — Today the good cause continues from whether or not State was acting in good faith, and I'll tell you everything they've discovered in this period raises serious questions about what the hell the State Department's doing here.
Judicial Watch was recently granted 7 additional depositions and three interrogatories related to Hillary's email scandal.
Hillary Clinton and her aide-turned-lawyer Cheryl Mills were given 30 days to respond to Judicial Watch's request for a deposition.
"Judicial Watch uncovered new information about the Clinton email scandal that a federal court agrees requires more answers. We share the court's annoyance with DOJ lawyers who continue to defend the indefensible. It is beyond disturbing that the State and Justice Departments would continue to try to protect Hillary Clinton and cover up her email scandal. President Trump should order the agencies to cooperate in uncovering the truth," stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.
