© Reuters/Henry Nicholls

"Unless something dramatic happens in the House of Lords - which can't be ruled out, because they intend to sit all night and filibuster this bill.



"Giving to the EU the power to extend [the Brexit deadline] indefinitely" is a "very dangerous move indeed. My prediction? There'll be an election in early November," even though it is a "very bad month to have a general election.



"The weather is poor, the nights are dark and it's only in extreme cases of parliamentary emergency that Britain traditionally goes to the polls in November, December, January, even February."

"I think, he [Boris Johnson] will get it [elections] in the end. But it will be difficult. Johnson can put through a legislation that simply changes the fixed-term parliament act so that he only needs a 50 percent majority.



"We need an election to clear those Euro-fanatics and have a Parliament that will be more representative of the people of the UK and of what they want."

While UK parliament has shot down PM Boris Johnson's bid for a general election next month, there's no excuse for further delays once the risk of a no-deal Brexit is removed from the table, former MP George Galloway told RT.from voting to hold early general elections,- woefully short of the required two-thirds majority to pass the measure on Wednesday.However, Johnson requested the opposition take the time to "reflect overnight," which isthe former MP and RT contributor pointed out, adding that the MPs used to call this sort of thing "behind the speaker's chair."Once the October 31 Brexit deadline is out of the way - and with it the possibility of a no-deal Brexit postponed - Labour will haveGalloway said, predicting that the rebels who had been so vociferously demanding a contest up until "just the other week" would return to clamoring for it.Galloway explained, with a caveat:Labour's decision to prioritize stopping a no-deal over trying to get into power as soon as possible "will cost them dearly when an election does come," journalist Neil Clark believes. "Having called repeatedly for an election for the last two years,agrees former Brexit Party member and MEP David Coburn:journalist George Szamuely predicted, noting that Johnson is likely to succeed. However,Szamuely continued.A second referendum would no doubt follow, "in which case they'll continue with these endless negotiations, or it might go against the result of the first referendum.""Britain will just continue limping along with this kind of on-again, off-again relationship to the EU."