© REUTERS/Dado Ruvic



the official death count showed 98,000 dead on all sides

Yet that is precisely what Murtaza Hussain of the Intercept has done in a piece published over the weekend, playing the guilt-by-association game to find a common thread to Anders Breivik's 2011 rampage, the Christchurch mosque shootings in March this year, and even the El Paso mass shooting in Texas last month.during the 1992-1995 conflict. As proof of this, he points to Breivik's statements, writings on the rifle of the New Zealand mosque shooter, and even the obsession of the El Paso attacker with birth rates.The rest of the article is a regurgitation of mainstream talking points about Bosnia, recycled endlessly since the 1990s - and applied since to justify intervention and death, from Iraq to Libya. This is perhaps not surprising, since Hussain has written about Bosnia in the same vein last year , and actually lamented the decline of US hegemony the year before, as pointed out by journalist Aaron Mate.I hope you enjoyed your Balkan summer vacation," scoffed Lebanese journalist Rania Khalek, arguing that white nationalism and demographic fears are "a very American phenomenon" that long predates the creation or demise of Yugoslavia, which one does not have to search for in faraway places.Khalek tweeted. "And one guy in New Zealand is not a pattern of Serbia inspiring a global hate movement."Canadian human rights scholar Heidi Matthews also objected, arguing that Hussain "gets the history and law wrong," as well as "participates inIn a twitter thread spanning two days, Matthews goes into specific legal, political and even semantic problems in Hussein's article, but one line in particular seems apropos."...the idea that today's alt-right actually understands the war in the former Yugoslavia is really puzzling. It could be that the public picks up on journalistic retellings of the conflict that emphasize atrocity over structure," she tweeted.Indeed, when one looks at the actual words of Breivik, or the symbolism used by the Christchurch shooter, it becomes abundantly clear that their entire knowledge of the Bosnian War was based on mainstream Western media reporting - which they believed entirely, but chose to have "sympathy for the devil" because of their contempt for their own media and hostility toward their own societies., all struggling to find a purpose after the end of the Cold War and the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, Irish journalist Brendan O'Neill argued in 2008., militarized, internationalized. As a result of their joint war against the 'evil' of the Serbs, they began to conceive of themselves as warriors for 'good' who did not have to play by the old rules of the international order," wrote O'Neill.Needless to say, this position remains unpopular with both groups. It is much easier to believe oneself the innocent victim, or a white-knighting savior, while the demonized and silenced Serbs remain the designated villain onto whom one can project all their problems - just as Hussain does here.