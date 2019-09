© Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo

Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke said on Labor Day that AR-15 and AK-47 owners will have to give up their firearms if he is elected president.He posted a video on the topic, addressing "fears" that an O'Rourke administration would take away "assault rifles."AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins , a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins . Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com . Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange