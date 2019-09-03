Robert Francis
© Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo
Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke said on Labor Day that AR-15 and AK-47 owners will have to give up their firearms if he is elected president.

He posted a video on the topic, addressing "fears" that an O'Rourke administration would take away "assault rifles."

He said, "I want to be clear: That's exactly what we're going to do. Americans who own AR-15s and AK-47s will have to sell their assault weapons. All of them."


O'Rourke's talk of AR and AK owners giving up or selling their guns is a continuation of his campaign pledges to do a forced buyback of certain categories of firearms. And it is only one aspect of his overarching gun control plan.

On August 31, 2019 - the very day of the shootings in the Midland-Odessa region of Texas-O'Rourke admitted to not knowing the facts, then pushed gun control anyways. O'Rourke proclaimed, "This is f*cked up," then went on to sell shirts emblazoned with the slogan for Moms Demand Action.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.