Joel B. Pollak

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) told an outdoor gathering at the College of Charleston on Monday evening that white supremacy was "manifest in every part of American life."O'Rourke described a country founded on white supremacy, and said that the country was projecting its racism onto would-be migrants being detained on the border.such as the Charleston "very fine people" hoax He also accused Trump, whom he likened to a fascist dictator, ofO'Rourke also called for a complete ban on so-called "assault weapons," and a national buyback of AR-15 rifles and other legal weapons currently owned by Americans.During the question-and-answer session, a pro-life member of the audience asked O'Rourke about his support for third-trimester abortions, asking if human life had no worth one day before birth.O'Rourke said that the decision to end a pregnancy remained that of the mother — to enthusiastic cheers from the audience.a recurring, non-partisan political lecture event dating back to 2008. As the dean of the college reviewed a list of past speakers, one name drew applause: Barack Obama, who spoke at a lunchtime event in advance of the South Carolina primary in 2008, where he was endorsed by then-Sen. John Kerry (D-MA), who would go on to serve as Secretary of State during Obama's second term as president.The "stage" was literally a small wooden shipping pallet, placed at the center of a coarse lawn in the middle of a small outdoor amphitheater between several university buildings. Roughly 300 people attended the event.