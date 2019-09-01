© Getty Images / Paper Boat Creative; Adam Berry



what appears to be a lose-lose scenario for everyone

Modern-day activists show again that they do not care one jot if they decimate beneficial endeavors and strip well-meaning people of jobs for the sake of a cause. Today, it could be a tech conference, tomorrow your own workplace.PHP Central Europe would have gathered hundreds of users of PHP, a popular programing language, together in Dresden in October, if not for one seemingly innocuous tweet that sowed the seed of destruction coated in a shell of positive verbiage."This year's PHP CE conference seems to have gone with the 'White Males Only' conference lineup. Shame. It's 2019, we can do better," wrote Karl L Hughes, an obscure tech industry figure and "concerned citizen", who had no plans to travel to Germany himself.The tweet went viral.It did not matter that it's unimportant if the person talking on stage about the subject of a computer language is black or a woman. Surely, what matters is the value of their speech.It did not matter that PHP is a legacy programming language, taught mostly at a time when there were even fewer female and ethnic minority coders in a field that is already skewed (not to mention that the conference was located in a part of the world that has nothing like America's racial diversity). So there are not probably that many more women who could have applied in the best case scenario, something PHP CE could not control.This turned into a venting of public sanctimony, even though Garfield himself recently experienced shaming, after being forced to pull out from another conference for his love of BDSM (perhaps we repay our public debt by condemning others even more loudly next time).The main organizer thought that fairness was not discriminating against any group, and judging everyone on merit.But to PHP CE's critics, this showed that he simply still did not get it.Igor Ogorodnev is a Russian-British journalist, who has worked at RT since 2007 as a correspondent, editor and writer.