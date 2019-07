just start writing some new, modern stories instead

New shots are being fired in the culture wars after Disney announced that its live-action remake of children's classic The Little Mermaid will star black actress Halle Bailey in the lead role as Ariel.Director Rob Marshall said Bailey had been cast after an "extensive search" and possesses the "rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance" needed to play the role.Naturally, the announcement provoked cries of delight from some quarters and wails of dismay from others.The real "original" was of course a Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, published in 1836 — and in that, Ariel is described as having skin as "clear and delicate as a rose petal" with "eyes as blue as the deepest sea" — so interpret that as you will.Some couldn't contain their delight that black girls would "see themselves" in the new Ariel, while others argued that casting Bailey was the " laziest way " to promote diversity and possibly even amounted to " cultural appropriation " given the story's Danish origins and the fact that Ariel's grandfather is Poseidon of Greek mythology.If white girls hadn't loved Moana, they would surely have been accused of racism, so is there really any way to win?Black Ariel is only the latest in a recent spate of movie remakes in which a white character has been reimagined as black. There was a similar backlash when a black actress was cast for the role of Annie in the 2014 remake of the 1982 classic, despite the character also being a red-haired white girl.The push for diversity is not just about race, either. There have also been calls for a "gay" James Bond and even a "Jane" Bond.To be fair, there is at least something to be said for the argument that white actors have played black and brown roles for a long time without anyone paying much attention (white Jesus, anyone?) — so there's a bit of hypocrisy on both sides.There is something a bit odd about the liberal celebrations over Bailey's casting as Ariel, though.— and indeed there are definitely themes and tropes in the original which would not pass muster in 2019, but we could hardly expect anything else from a story written in 1836.Perhaps then, it would be a better idea to stop rehashing old movies with more racially diverse actors cast in the lead roles — and, letting the old classics remain just that — old classics.The social media wars over "diversity" and how best to manifest it in Hollywood show no signs of slowing down any time soon; there are still plenty of classics which may yet be re-made in any number of ways.