A new survey found Democrats live withpolitical diversity despite being more tolerant of it - with startling resultsIn a surprising new national survey, members of each major American political party were asked what they imagined to be the beliefs held by members of the other. The survey asked Democrats: "How many Republicans believe that racism is still a problem in America today?" Democrats guessed 50%.. The survey asked Republicans how many Democrats believe "most police are bad people". Republicans estimated half;The survey, published by the thinktank More in Common as part of its Hidden Tribes of America project, was based on a sample of more than 2,000 people. One of the study's findings:. Not only do the two parties diverge on a great many issues, they also disagree on what they disagree on.This much we might guess. But what's startling is the further finding that. In their survey answers, highly educated Republicans were no more accurate in their ideas about Democratic opinion than poorly educated Republicans."This effect," the report says, "is so strong that." AndWhat could be going on? Bubble-ism, the report suggests.So do they believe in sticking with their own? No. When asked in a Pew survey whether it's important to live in a place "where most people share my political views", half of conservatives and only a third of liberals agreed.Something besides city living may be going on. Particularly among highly engaged Democrats, I think many are in grief. The recent losses have been hard to absorb: the presidency. The supreme court. The Senate. A majority of governorships. And of states in which the governor and both houses of the state legislatures are controlled by the same party, 22 are Republican and 14 Democratic. Withdrawal from the Paris agreement. Neil Gorsuch. Voter suppression. Children in cages. The future of the party highly unclear. Democrats are now the ones who feel like strangers in their own land.In the face of loss or personal crisis - whether a pink slip, a medical issue or political defeat - most of us turn inward toward what feels self-confirming, comforting and safe. During the Great Depression, and more recently in the aftermath of the 2008 crash, those who had lost homes and jobs tended to volunteer less, visit less and generally retreat from the world, sometimes thereby making a bad situation worse. Today's wounded warriors of the left - including many women and voters of color who have struggled mightily and fear their progress is in danger of going up in smoke - may feel a similar need for the familiar.Being home surely restores one's spirits. But in the long run, staying home leads to trouble. It keeps the left from knowing what it needs to know, good news and bad. It further marginalizes it. After all, in the heat of battle, the most brilliant generals are not those who insult the enemy from inside their own tent.Read the rest here