© HBO

i dunno... there are so many great actors of colour in this country that would've been amazing in #chernobyl, i guess i'm just disappointed to see yet another hit show with a massive cast that makes it look like PoC don't exist.



- karla marie sweet (@karlamsweet) June 1, 2019

HBO's hit new series based on the Chernobyl tragedy has divided opinion online, but the oddest reaction yet has come from a budding UK actor wondering why the show's creators had not chosen more people of color for the cast.That should have been no reason to leave black and brown actors out though, according to actress Karla Marie Sweet, who tweeted that there are "so many great actors of colour" in the UK who "would've been amazing" in the series. Sweet felt "disappointed" to see "yet another hit show with a massive cast" that "makes it looks like PoC don't exist."Just to clear up any confusion, the show "makes it look" like that to reflect the reality of the time and place - and the producers seem to have been at least trying to create an authentic vibe.Needless to say, Sweet's tweet didn't exactly go down well on Twitter, where she was promptly told to "learn history.""You didn't see PoC because they're not there!"One user said perhaps the actors were chosen for the same reason that Martin Luther King should probably not be played by a white person - because he was black.Another said he was taking a screenshot of the thread because "nobody will believe" something so stupid could have been posted.To be fair, Sweet did at least acknowledge the lack of people of color in the USSR in another tweet, but suggested that since the actors spoke with British accents (it was a British production), the creators should have just thrown accuracy completely out the window and hired a more diverse-looking cast. Emotions like fear, panic and sadness can beby people of color, she added, missing the point entirely.Having actors of another race would "break immersion" for the viewers, another user tried to explain - but ultimately, Sweet didn't seem open to criticism, later tweeting about the reactions she had received from "racist Twitter."