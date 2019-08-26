But that's not what I remember about him the best. One day we were having a discussion about the marvelous things that were being found in biology. It was only a decade since the genetic code had been cracked, and the first DNA and the first protein had been sequenced. These were remarkable achievements. The development of the tools that made genetic engineering possible was happening there and then, at MIT at the time. I didn't really realize how momentous it all was.
One thing Dr. X said stuck in my brain. He said, "We will find marvelous things in biology because nature is very inventive. But one thing we will never find is a wheel." Maybe he thought that the wheel was a manmade machine, smooth, round, and designed. Biology was made of bumpy, lumpy proteins and was most emphatically not designed. But I speculate. He never gave his reasoning
Let us a have a moment of silence for such hubris, overturned so neatly by reality. Let me count the ways "unintelligent" nature has made circles, rotors, wheels, and gears:
Porins
These proteins are pores in the membrane, holes to let compounds into or out of the cell. Not quite a wheel, they would be an uneven ride. The protein is shown here in three different ways: one showing every chemical bond (stick), one showing a cartoon of the protein's secondary structure (the way the amino acids associate with one another), and one showing what the surface of the protein would look like to another protein, or a molecule trying to squeeze through its hole. Bacteria and mitochondria both have porins but not apparently of common origin.
ATP Synthase
This molecular machine is 98 percent efficient at using a flow of protons across the inner mitochondrial membrane to change ADP back to ATP. Part of its essential inner structure is the c-ring rotor, shown in yellow. (For a general description of the whole process see this Discovery Institute video, "ATP Synthase: The Power Plant of the Cell.") The technical paper describing the structure, and from which this figure is borrowed is here.
Flagellum
Not just a wheel, but a water-cooled, acid-fueled, rotary motor, capable of up to 17,000 rpm that can reverse directions in one quarter turn. Very much analogous to human motors, it has parts that function as a drive shaft, stator, bushings, gaskets, and the motor itself.
Diatoms
Well, maybe he didn't mean whole organisms. But anyway:
Leafhopper's Gears
My professor didn't mention gears, which are even more stupendous. But see for yourself:
- "Mechanical Gears Discovered on Planthopper Insects Provide an Opportunity to Recognize, or Deny, Design"