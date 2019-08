© Reuters/Nicky Loh



"This proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability."

"Taiwan question concerns China's sovereignty, territorial integrity and core interests. China urges the US to fully recognize the highly harmful nature of the arms sales to Taiwan...[and] immediately cancel the planned arms sales, and stop selling weapons and military contact with Taiwan."

Despite extreme objections voiced by Beijing, the State Department has approved the sale of dozens of F-16 fighter planes to Taiwan, openly admitting that the move serves US economic and national security interests in the region.The approval of the $8 billion sale by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DCPA) came just days after plans towere greenlighted by the White House. In approving the proposed deliveries,The prospects of yet another weapons sale by the Trump administration to Taiwan, which still has to be approved by Congress, drew ire from Beijing, which repeatedly slammed all US attempts to arm the enclave, that China considers an integral part of the mainland.Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang, told reporters on Monday:Relations between Beijing and Taipei have deteriorated since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, a member of the island's pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, took office in May 2016. China suspects the leader to be seeking formal independence, with support from Washington.