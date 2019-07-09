© Reuters / Staff Sgt. Dengrier M. Baez



Washington has given a green light to supply Taiwan with $2.2bn worth of US military tech, including tanks and surface-to-air missiles,"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to TECRO for the M1A2T Abrams Tanks and related equipment and support Stinger missiles and related equipment and support for an estimated cost of $2 billion," the Pentagon announced on Monday.The purchase, which still needs to be approved by Congress, includes 108 units of M1A2T Abrams Tanks, which Taipei plans to use against China if it tries to reclaim sovereignty over the island. The Pentagon maintains that the sale will not influence the "basic military balance" in the region and will merely "enhance" Taiwan's ability "to meet current and future regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense.""Any interference in the Taiwan question is doomed to failure," China's defense minister General Wei Fenghe said at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore last month. "No attempts to split China will succeed."