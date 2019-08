We stated -

The report includes little mention of Anthony Weiner's laptop emails other than to mention that a meeting was scheduled to get a search warrant to request the emails on October 27th, 2016. The emails were the suspected cause for Comey's email to Congress on October 28th, 2016, announcing that the Hillary email scandal was being reopened. However, per text messages between Strzok and Page, the FBI knew about the emails in September 2016 and had sent a team to New York to review the emails at that time. [The Weiner emails may be what the Democrats are most fearful of being released to the public.]



Background -

included up to 650,000 emails related to corruption, pay-for-play and more heinous crimes implicating a number of individuals including the Clintons and other liberal elites.

Storyline -

McCabe told the OIG that during the October 2016 time frame, it was his "perception that there was a lot of information coming out of likely the [FBI's] New York Field Office" that was ending up in the news. McCabe told the OIG that he "had some heated back-and-forths" with the New York Assistant Director in Charge ("NY-ADIC") over the issue of media leaks.



On October 26, 2016, McCabe and NY-ADIC participated in what McCabe described as "a hastily convened conference call with the Attorney General who delivered the same message to us" about leaks, with specific focus being on leaks regarding the high-profile investigation by FBI's New York Field Office into the death of Eric Garner. McCabe told us that he "never heard her use more forceful language." NY-ADIC confirmed that the participants got "ripped by the AG on leaks."