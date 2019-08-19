The DOJ IG's report on McCabe released on Friday April 14, 2018 was a bombshell. We discovered hidden in it were pieces of information that when put into context with information released at that time indicate unimaginable corruption!
The DOJ IG's report related to the many lies made by former FBI Head Andrew McCabe is 39 pages in length. (See report here - See our summary of the report here.) One key item that was included in the IG's report was related to Anthony Weiner's emails.
The report includes little mention of Anthony Weiner's laptop emails other than to mention that a meeting was scheduled to get a search warrant to request the emails on October 27th, 2016. The emails were the suspected cause for Comey's email to Congress on October 28th, 2016, announcing that the Hillary email scandal was being reopened. However, per text messages between Strzok and Page, the FBI knew about the emails in September 2016 and had sent a team to New York to review the emails at that time. [The Weiner emails may be what the Democrats are most fearful of being released to the public.]
Anthony Weiner was sentenced to nearly 2 years in prison in September 2017 for sexting minors. The pervert was Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer's protégé and is married to Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton's favorite aide during the 2016 Presidential campaign.
When NYPD investigated Weiner's crime for texting minors sometime in and around 2016 they obtained his computer that at least one source said included up to 650,000 emails related to corruption, pay-for-play and more heinous crimes implicating a number of individuals including the Clintons and other liberal elites. It's suspected that this was Weiner's insurance in case he ever needed it. Instead it landed into the hands of the authorities as a result of him texting minors.
Andrew McCabe was made aware of Weiner's emails in September 2016 but he sat on the emails for a month. After about a month there was either unrest within the FBI or the NYPD. Individuals who knew of Weiner's emails are suspected of putting pressure on the FBI to look into the emails.
Then on October 24th, 2016, Obama's corrupt AG Loretta Lynch inserted a new team on the Eric Garner case in New York. Garner was a black man who died under police custody. There were no indictments in the Garner case but somehow the Justice Department got involved.
According to the IG report, McCabe and AG Lynch held a call with New York -
Note that McCabe held the call with AG Lynch that was "hastily convened" and McCabe said he never heard AG Lynch "use more forceful language". Why did McCabe use the word "forceful"? What was she forcing? Also, how did anyone in New York know about McCabe's leaks which had not yet even occurred at that time (October 30th)? The AG must have been referring to some other leaks.McCabe told the OIG that during the October 2016 time frame, it was his "perception that there was a lot of information coming out of likely the [FBI's] New York Field Office" that was ending up in the news. McCabe told the OIG that he "had some heated back-and-forths" with the New York Assistant Director in Charge ("NY-ADIC") over the issue of media leaks.
On October 26, 2016, McCabe and NY-ADIC participated in what McCabe described as "a hastily convened conference call with the Attorney General who delivered the same message to us" about leaks, with specific focus being on leaks regarding the high-profile investigation by FBI's New York Field Office into the death of Eric Garner. McCabe told us that he "never heard her use more forceful language." NY-ADIC confirmed that the participants got "ripped by the AG on leaks."
On about the same day Trump supporter Rudi Giuliani was on FOX News noting that there were big campaign surprises coming out in the next few days. Two days later on October 28th, 2016, crooked FBI Head James Comey sent a letter to Congress noting that they were re-opening the Hillary Clinton email investigation.
A few days later as reported at Breitbart on November 4th, 2016, Erik Prince, founder of Blackwater, was on Breitbart radio and he said shocking things about Weiner's emails -
