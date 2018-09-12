The government watchdog organization released a statement which reads, in part:
In October 2016 The Washington Post reported that the FBI obtained a warrant to search the emails found on a computer used by Weiner that may contain evidence relevant to the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email server.
In light of that report, on December 12, 2016, Judicial Watch submitted a FOIA request to the FBI, seeking all emails seized pursuant to the search warrant. The FBI denied the request and Judicial Watch appealed. The FBI has not acted on the appeal. Judicial Watch then filed a second FOIA request on September 29, 2017, to which the FBI has not responded. Judicial Watch is seeking:
- All records regarding the search of a laptop owned or formerly owned by former Congressman Anthony Weiner.
- All records retrieved from a laptop owned or formerly owned by former Congressman Anthony Weiner.
- All records of communications, emails, text messages and instant chats, sent to or from FBI officials relating to Hillary Clinton's knowledge or possible knowledge of illicit activities involving former Congressman Anthony Weiner.
"The Anthony Weiner laptop-Clinton email cover-up by the Obama DOJ and FBI is central to uncovering the corrupt politicization of those agencies," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. "The same FBI that provided cover for Hillary Clinton was going full bore against then-candidate Trump and this lawsuit aims to uncover the full truth about that corruption."