All records regarding the search of a laptop owned or formerly owned by former Congressman Anthony Weiner.

All records retrieved from a laptop owned or formerly owned by former Congressman Anthony Weiner.

All records of communications, emails, text messages and instant chats, sent to or from FBI officials relating to Hillary Clinton's knowledge or possible knowledge of illicit activities involving former Congressman Anthony Weiner.

Judicial Watch announced Tuesday that it has sued the Department of Justice for all of the emails found by the FBI on former Congressman Anthony Weiner's laptop just days before the 2016 presidential election. Weiner is married to top Clinton aide, Huma Abedin, and the lawsuit comes after DOJ "did not act" on two FOIA requests for the documents.The government watchdog organization released a statement which reads, in part:In light of that report, on December 12, 2016, Judicial Watch submitted a FOIA request to the FBI, seeking all emails seized pursuant to the search warrant. The FBI denied the request and Judicial Watch appealed. The FBI has not acted on the appeal. Judicial Watch then filed a second FOIA request on September 29, 2017, to which the FBI has not responded. Judicial Watch is seeking:In December 2017, the State Department released about 2,800 emails from Weiner's laptop, some of which contained classified information.