Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently said he sees the head of the Mossad intelligence agency or Israel's ambassador to the United States as his prospective successor after he bows out of political life, according to a report on Thursday.Netanyahu was quoted by the Walla news site as telling his associates, in a rare comment on the country's future leadership after his retirement.Political sources who overheard the comment told WallaNetanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, says. He has long been accused of sidelining prospective rivals within the Likud party who could threaten his leadership.According to Walla, Dermer, 48, is not believed to have any interest in pursuing a political career when his diplomatic posting ends. Spymaster Cohen, however, may well be eyeing the top political office when his tenure as Mossad chief expires, the report said, though he currently denies it.A close confidant of Netanyahu,Dermer began serving as Israel's envoy in Washington in 2013, shortly after former president Barack Obama began his second term. He is currently set to finish his term after the September elections, though Netanyahu has vowed to extend his term by another year.He denies any wrongdoing and has said he won't resign if charged.