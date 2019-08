Strache, who called the vide

A clip where Austrian ex-vice-chancellor supposedly fell into a trap with fake "Russian money"Speaking to RT Deutsch in his first detailed interview since the scandal erupted in May, Strache revealed the behind-the-scenes promises allegedly made and broken in the wake of the scandal known as 'Ibiza gate',Butis certain he will make a comeback. "After the investigation is over, I can certainly go back into politics. I already said that the investigation is now of the highest priority," he told RT.Strache was the leader of the Freedom Party (FPÖ) and the second-ranking official in the cabinet after Kurz, who heads the People's Party (ÖVP). The video, sent to several outlets, showed Strache discussing shady and potentially illegal deals with a mystery woman, who claimed to be a niece of a Russian oligarch. It has since emerged, possibly of Bosnian origin, while the Russian businessman whose name was used in the operation confirmed he neither had a niece, nor siblings.But the damage had already been done, as the 'Ibiza gate' blew up the coalition between the center-right ÖVP and right-wing FPÖ, shattering trust.NowThe two parties couldn't reach an agreement on whether the then-Interior Minister Herbert Kickl of the FPÖ should keep his office and be responsible for the investigation into the fateful video. Strache says he was surprised by Kurz, who on the day of Strache's resignation "called me by phone and said that everything had changed and he now demands the resignation of the Interior Minister Herbert Kickl" as well as his own.After Kurz insisted on sacking Kickl, the coalition failed, and the chancellor was also deposed through a vote of no-confidence.While Strache wouldn't openly suggest who could be behind the release, he said the actual target was not just him, but the Austrian ruling coalition and the Eurosceptic right.Some more "irritating" views of Strache could includefrom the position of neutrality, which he reiterated in the interview.Watch the entire exclusive interview with Strache on RT Deutsch.