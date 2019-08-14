Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, promised to continue supporting Yemen's Huthis against a Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting to restore Yemen's overthrown government in a four-year war.Speaking on state TV,The Iranian-aligned Huthis control Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and most of the impoverished country's populous areas.​Arch foe Saudi Arabia and coalition partner the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) have battled the Huthis since 2015 on behalf of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's government.In June, the U.A.E. mostly drew down its ground forces.The conflict is mostly seen as a proxy war between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran.