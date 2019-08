© Reuters / Alexander Demianchuk

Mainstream media reporting on Russia is not exactly known for its nuance - and, depending on who you ask, on any given day, the massive Eurasian state may be about to crumble to a pile of dust or take over the world.This choppy-changey phenomenon was recently highlighted in a series of tweets comparing various headlines pointing to Putin's alleged wins and losses."Putin is winning so much he might get tired of winning," informs one Washington Post headline from January. "Did Putin win the EU elections?" asked Al Jazeera in May. These more recent stories are reminiscent of the aftermath of the 2016 US presidential election, when hysterical media were warning that Putin himself had "won the US election.""Putin is losing Russia's Far-East" warns an oped in the Moscow Times. "Is Putin losing his grip on Siberia?" queries BBC Newsnight.Journalist Bryan MacDonald has written about the phenomenon before, coining the term "Russophrenia" - a condition where the sufferer "believes Russia is both about to collapse, and take over the world."It has certainly become a common trend. In 2008, the Guardian warned Russia was "close to economic collapse," while way back in 2001 the Atlantic declared "Russia is finished." The same publications, among many others, have since scaremongered endlessly about the grave "threat"from a "resurgent" Russia (which, as it turned out, did not collapse at all).These two Russias can't both exist at the same time, can they? Missed in all the dramatic pronouncements is the fact that reality is often a bit less dramatic - and usually rests somewhere in the middle ground.