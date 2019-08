© Wikipedia

America, resembling a mental patient inside some government-run psychiatric ward, truly believes the Russian bogeyman is out to get it. What will it take to shake the superpower from its delirium?Insanity has been described, albeit a bit simplistically, as "doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results." Does that not sound remarkably similar to the situation in which Russia now finds itself with regards to the United States? A number of Americans, and not the least educated ones, insist on seeing the distant Motherland as the evil engineer behind every problem to befall their country.When Black Lives Matters protesters, for example, took to the streets to condemn excessive police force, they were not motivated to action by their own volition, of course, but rather by the invisible hand of Russia; when Instagram carried advertisements for "LGBT-positive sex toys," that was the dastardly doings of Russian hackers, attempting to "sow discord" from sea to shining sea; and when Hillary Clinton suffered defeat and humiliation against Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, it was not because she was the least popular candidate; nor was it because a majority of Americans were dreaming of a wall on the porous Mexican border. Of course not. The reason she lost was because Russia. Period. Full stop. End of story.Even as the anti-Russia witch hunt was finally laid to rest by the two-year Mueller investigation, many Americans seem to slip further and further away from a safe space known as reality, imagining Russian fingerprints on everything where there are none.According to such thick-headed arguments, many decades of US racial tensions - from the Civil Rights era, to the Rodney King riots, to the OJ Simpson murder trial, to the Black Lives Matters marches - are all of little actual consequence. The real problem is Russia flaming racial tensions on social media. It takes a very special kind of mind to believe such nonsense."A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men's lives ends up dead in his jail cell. How predictably... Russian," he tweeted to an avalanche of scorn. Will the FBI be showing up at Scarborough's home any time soon to ask him a few questions? Somehow I doubt it.The non-stop anti-Russia campaign, however, which amounts to nothing less than vulgar racism, extends beyond the borders of politics and media into the world of entertainment.Consider the curious case of David Crosby, from Crosby, Stills and Nash, which, by the way, is not a Washington think-tank devoted to Russia. Mr Crosby, 77, is an iconic singer-songwriter from the drug-infused 1960s counterculture movement. A two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he enjoys well-deserved fame for his musical - as opposed to his political - achievements. So why on Earth is the mainstream media giving this entertainer a large stage to spew his ill-founded opinions on Russia?"Basically, the Russians take hold of any division in our society - racial prejudice, class war, fear of vaccines, any division that has two sides - and they work it," Crosby warned in the Daily Beast. "They... say awful stuff about whites, and then they turn around and play white supremacist KKK crazies and say we should ship all blacks back to Africa. They do it with every issue they can. Their plan is to divide us and... render us helpless."The article goes on in a similarly insane vein, repeating long-debunked cow bunk as to how Vladimir Putin had "kompromat" on Donald Trump in the form of a "pee tape," which is why "Trump is so completely under the control of Russia," and other such gibberish.If such unfounded comments prove anything, it is that the full-scale media assault against Russia has worked, and many people are convinced that the Kremlin is awake at night cooking up new schemes to divide Americans against themselves.Indeed, if by some unpredictable fluke of political nature the Democrats do legitimately win in 2020 - and I emphasize the word 'legitimately' - I shudder to think what will transpire then between the US and Russia.