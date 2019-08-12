Puppet Masters
Election ploy: Netanyahu wants Trump to recognize Israeli sovereignty of West Bank
Sputnik
Mon, 12 Aug 2019 14:10 UTC
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is undertaking efforts to receive official support from US President Donald Trump for Israeli claims on territories it controls in the West Bank ahead of next elections, scheduled for September, The Times of Israel reported citing an anonymous source in the prime minister's Office.
According to the source, the Israeli prime minister is lobbying the move to secure solid support from right-wing voters, who are likely to praise the move that will strengthen Tel Aviv's hold on West Bank settlements, condemned by the UN.
"Ahead of the elections, something will happen. President Trump will repeat the statements by Friedman and Greenblatt in his own words. It will likely be dramatic", the anonymous source said, referring to earlier statements by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and US peace envoy Jason Greenblatt, both of whom mulled the possibility of Washington supporting Israeli claims to certain parts of the West Bank.
Friedman said in June that "under certain circumstances" Israel may "retain some, but unlikely all" of the West Bank territories. His statements were echoed by Greenblatt on 16 June though he noted that such plans should be postponed to until after Trump's "deal of the century" peace plan revealed.
Few details, except economic ones, have been released about the essence of this peace plan, but the Palestinian Authority's attitude to it has already been undermined by Trump's previous moves with regard to Israel. The US president namely recognised Tel Aviv's claims to Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.
Following the move of the American Embassy to Jerusalem last May, politicians in the Palestinian Authority denounced the US role as peace mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, accusing Washington of bias towards Tel Aviv. Trump in response noted that no such bias existed and that Israel would have to make concessions to the Palestinians for all the things it received due to US efforts.
Israel is heading for new a general election on 17 September after Netanyahu's party Likud, which secured the most votes in April 2019 elections, failed to negotiate an alliance to ensure a majority in Parliament and form a government.
Reader Comments
The peoples that took in Moses, and all of the twelve TRIBES of Israel, were murdered in their sleep, properties and wealth stolen, and sons put to death, the young daughters whom were virgins were turned into concubine slaves.
Where you think they got all the gold for the golden calfs, arc of the covenant, and all of the fine cloths for the tabernacle?
Slaves don't own anything of value.
I mean you gotta be pretty crooked as fuck to celebrate tricking your brother to steal his inheritance, then going in disguise to your blind dying father to then steal your brother's blessing.
They celebrate is as "godliness".
This whole Jacob and Esau story is very analogous to the plight of the Palestinians and you can see that the end game is: STEAL THEIR LAND, AND THEIR HISTORY, DENYING THAT THEY WERE EVER A COUNTRY OR PEOPLE TO BEGIN WITH.
None of their history is anything I would be proud of.
Call me anti-semitic. I don't give a rats ass.
Name calling is all soft minded people have the brain power to do.
The peoples that took in Moses and all of the twelve TRIBES of Israel were murdered in their sleep, properties and wealth stolen, and sons put to death, the young daughters whom were virgins were turned into concubine slaves.
This is the story of the creation of the land of Israel.
[Link] A link to the Torah Bamidbar, Numbers 31
They actually celebrate murdering the entirety of the society that took them all in and gave them a home.
Lets you know what you are dealing with in regards to hard right Israelis.