As long as it looks like Salvini will not get his new election the markets will err on the side of stability. The euro will continue to levitate just above the breakdown line at $1.11 despite a rising dollar and yen and deteriorating financial and economic conditions.



But once the reality sets in, only then will the pressure mount to the point of no return. The same is true of Boris Johnson's fronting to the world he's prepared for a no-deal Brexit. Markets want to believe that there's a compromise because "cooler heads" usually prevail.



But what happens when they don't?

The more I think about it the more Monday was some form of geopolitical coup attempt. The multiple annoyances coming from the Trump administration are one thing. But doing so at the same time the Indian government took the dramatic step to reorganize Kashmir/Jammu using the pretext of recent terrorism and the ongoing riots in Hong Kong to foment a color revolution there is irresponsible.



And that has the fingerprints of someone else.

But what is clear is that sentiment in these crucial markets has changed and the central banks' jawboning their way through the political minefields no longer has the same effect it used to.