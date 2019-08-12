© Reuters



© Twitter



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan asked Sunday if the international community would stand by as Indian Hindu nationalism spread into Muslim-majority Kashmir, saying it was the same as appeasing Hitler.His outrage on Twitter came as tensions simmered between the two countries over Kashmir- a feature not enjoyed by other Indian states., and security forces reportedly used tear gas Friday to break up a demonstration by about 8,000 people against the government's move.Pre-independence Kashmir was split between India and Pakistan 1947, followed by continuing tensions for decades till now over authority over the Himalayan region.Khan tweeted that the "ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop" in Kashmir.Describing the move as "the Hindu Supremacists version of Hitler's Lebensraum", he said it would lead to "the suppression of Muslims in India & eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan".Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisted last week that the decision to strip Kashmir of its autonomy was necessary for its economic development and also to "stop terrorism".He said with Kashmir now fully part of the Indian union, the region would enjoy more jobs and less corruption and red-tape, adding key infrastructure projects would be expedited.Previously, under its constitutional autonomy, Kashmiris enjoyed special privileges such as the sole right to own land and take government jobs or university scholarships.Islamabad has been infuriated by New Delhi's moves and has expelled the Indian envoy, halted what little bilateral trade exists and suspended cross-border transport services.