The Philippines will never allow the US to deploy nuclear weapons on its soil to counter China's growing influence in the region, President Duterte declared, slamming Washington's untrustworthiness even in small arms deals.Following American withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia last week, Washington made clear that it is now free to deploy ground-launched ballistic nuclear missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers anywhere in the world - including Asia, to counter China in the region.Manila, which has recently enjoyed closer ties with China, will never allow American plans to materialize on its soil, Rodrigo Duterte stressed Tuesday."That will never happen because I will not allow it," Duterte said China has warned Washington that it would take all necessary countermeasures if the Pentagon goes ahead with its plans to deploy ground-based missiles on its doorstep. Despite his recent rapprochement with Beijing,, under the pretext of human rights violations."You were the ones responsible... you practically drove me into the waiting arms of the Chinese government," Duterte said, blaming the US lawmakers for forfeiting the sale. "What I am supposed to do? Then I went to Russia.""To this day, I'd like to say this to the Americans, to this day, theyJoining military alliances amid ever-increasing global instability is simply pointless, Duterte argued, because if a war does break out between nuclear powers, we're all doomed anyway.