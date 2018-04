© Noel Celis/AFP



"So I went to China... to ask [Chinese President Xi Jinping] to help us: 'I need arms,'" Duterte said during his long speech. "Xi Jinping said, 'No problem. Do not pay me, it's all yours.'"



"So I went to Russia... 'I came here to ask for your help! It's okay, I'll give it to you, free,'" Duterte paraphrased President Vladimir Putin's alleged response during their meeting last year.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte isn't ruling out that the US might be very annoyed and consider his decision to procure weapons from China and Russia a threat, after Washington refused to supply Manila with arms.ever since Duterte assumed office in June 2016. However,over concerns about the country's human rights record amid the ongoing war on drugs, hasManila, which has long depended on the US for weapons, turned to China and Russia to fill the gap."The fact is, the Americans really do not honor their word," Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday, explaining his decision to look for alternative partners.he Philippines leader told a group of farmers and fishermen gathered at a presidential palace reception.Following Duterte's visit to Moscow in May of last year, Russia indeed dispatched a modest weapons shipment to the Asian nation. In October last year, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu personally oversaw theIn addition to the machine guns and ammo,(AFP).to the Philippines as a gesture of "friendly and cooperative relations" in June and October of last year.the Philippine leader emphasized."There is no military alliance. I'm not prepared for that," he said. "To this day Russia and China have yet to ask even to ask for a piece of paper or pencil.""At least, if ever my airplane explodes, or if some roadside bomb explodes, maybe you can ask the CIA," Duterte noted in a mixture of Filipino and English, not ruling out that some in the US might find his arguments unconvincing. "That's my experience. I'm sharing it with you."