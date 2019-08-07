"All property and interests in property of the Government of Venezuela that are in the United States... are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in."

The US has imposed new restrictions on Venezuela, blocking its government assets and threatening anyone dealing with it with secondary sanctions. The move prompted an angry reaction from Caracas.The executive order signed by US President Donald Trump reads:The announcement waswho said "anyone" dealing with President Nicolas Maduro and his government will face secondary sanctions.which has been engaged in economic and military cooperation with Venezuela for a long time.The US will not recognize any elections held in Venezuela as long as Maduro stays in power, Bolton warned, adding thatThe aggressive move and rhetoricbut said the US' decision is hardly surprising.Venezuela's Foreign Ministry said. It also vowed to not allow the "escalation of aggressions" to affect "political dialogue processes."Relations between the US and Venezuela have not been smooth for the past two decades, but the past few months have seen them taking a nosedive. Earlier this year, the political situation in Venezuela rapidly deteriorated after the leader of the National Assembly (which opposes Maduro's government), Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself 'interim president' of Venezuela.Washington and its allies rushed to recognize the self-styled 'president' as legitimate, but Guaido's repeated attempts to install himself in the presidential palace have failed so far. Russia, China, and many other countries have voiced their support for the elected government and have condemned the attempts to push through the US-backed coup.