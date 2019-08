© Global Look Press



The former governor of Utah is returning home, where he reportedly plans to attempt another gubernatorial run.Huntsman said he was "honored by the trust [Trump] placed in me as the United States ambassador to Russia during this historically difficult period in bilateral relations."His term in Moscow coincided with increased anti-Russian sentiment in the US political establishment and the media, due to the claims of "election meddling" in 2016. Huntsman found himself losing a significant portion of his staff following the tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats and closures of consulates.In the letter announcing his resignation, Huntsman mentioned he had previously brought up both President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he would like to return to the US "to reconnect with our growing family and responsibilities at home."Now 59, Huntsman previously served as theHis positions on Russia in the resignation letter very much reflected that think-tank's position, insistingHowever, he also argued there are