© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



The United States took the rare step on Monday of formally labeling China a currency manipulator, as trade relations between the two countries continued to spiral downward following President Donald Trump's decision last week to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods."In recent days, China has taken concrete steps to devalue its currency, while maintaining substantial foreign exchange reserves despite active use of such tools in the past," the Treasury Department said in a statement that followed the People's Bank of China's decision to let its currency, the renminbi, fall to the lowest level in more than a decade.U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made the determination acting "under the auspices of President Trump," the department said. Mnuchin will now "engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China's latest actions," it added.During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump promised to formally label China as a currency manipulator on his first day in office. But he declined to do that, reflecting the prevailing view at the time that Beijing was not devaluing its currency for an unfair trade advantage.Since then, the Treasury Department has kept China on a currency watch list in five semi-annual reports issued under the Trump administration, but had not formally labeled it a currency manipulator. The next report is due on Oct. 15, but Mnuchin acted ahead of schedule.The president's decision last week to impose a new 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods was "a serious violation" of the agreement between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting in Osaka, Japan on June 29, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement China "will not rule out import tariffs on newly purchased US agricultural products after August 3, and Chinese related companies have suspended purchasing US agricultural products," the statement said.Trump announced the latest round of tariffs after his trade negotiators returned from talks last week in Shanghai frustrated that China had not made any new proposals in negotiations aimed at resolving U.S. concerns over Beijing's trade practices and industrial policies.The new duties are scheduled to take effect on Sept. 1 unless the two sides are able to patch things up before then. But on Monday, that possibility seemed increasingly remote.TheMonday. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the broader S&P 500 fell around 3 percent, extending losses from last week. Soybean prices were also under pressure at the Chicago Board of Trade.Hours before the Chinese Commerce Ministry announcement, Trump was already upset with the decision by the People's Bank of China to allow the value of China's yuan, officially known as the renminbi, to fall."China dropped the price of their currency to an almost a historic low," Trump wrote on Twitter. "It's called 'currency manipulation.' Are you listening Federal Reserve? This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time!"U.S. officials had no immediate comment on the Chinese Commerce Ministry statement. However,The U.S. Agriculture Department has forecast American farm exports to China at just $6.5 billion in fiscal 2019, which ends Sept. 30. That's down from $16.3 billion last year and from more than $20 billion annually when Barack Obama was president.With his early morning tweet, Trump lashed out at two of his favorite targets at the same time: China and the Federal Reserve.He's also been heaping pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates to boost the U.S. economy. Last week, the Fed cut its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, citing the uncertainty caused by Trump's trade policies as one reason for the move. Lower interest tends to drive down the value of the dollar.White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, in a "Fox News Sunday" interview, expressed frustration over a 10 percent decline in the value of the yuan since Trump started imposing tariffs on China over a year ago.At the same time, Navarro also arguedhen the new 10 percent tariff goes into effect on Sept. 1."We're talking about putting 10 percent tariffs on a remaining $300 billion of goods," he said. "We're just getting back to where we were before China started manipulating the currency."Trump continued that argument in a series of follow-up tweets later on Monday. "It is now even more obvious to everyone that Americans are not paying for the tariffs - they are being paid for compliments of China, and the U.S. is taking in tens of Billions of Dollars" in tariff revenue, Trump wrote.However, economists disagree with the administration's rosy view of the tariff impact.A U.S. business and agricultural group coalition, under the name "Tariffs Hurt the Heartland," called on the countries to return "immediately" to the negotiating table before more U.S. farmers, workers and small businesses are further hurt by the conflict."It's never been more clear that tariffs are a failing strategy. Behind today's market turmoil are real Americans who have been used as bargaining chips in this trade war," Jonathan Gold, a spokesperson for the group, said in a statement.Despite Trump's decision to impose more duties, the administration still plans to host Chinese officials in Washington in early September for another round of trade talks.For the two sides to reach a deal and for Trump to eliminate the tariffs he's already imposed, China must stop its "seven deadly sins," including currency manipulation and other practices such as providing huge subsidies for its state-owned enterprises and forcing American companies to transfer their technology, Navarro said.One of Congress' toughest China hawks said earlier on Monday it was past time for Trump to call Beijing out for currency manipulation."China has been manipulating their currency long-before and since President Trump took office," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. "He should finally tell his Treasury Secretary to label China a currency manipulator. That's all he needs to do to make it happen."