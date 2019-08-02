© Rafiq Maqbool/AP



The United States is ready to withdraw a large number of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in exchange for Taliban guarantees to start direct negotiations with Kabul on ending the nearly 18-year war in Afghanistan, U.S. media reported on August 1.The Washington Post and CNN cited unnamed sources as saying thatas part of a peace deal to end the conflict. To date, the Taliban has refused to negotiate with the Kabul government, calling it a "puppet regime."CNN reported.Speaking to RFE/RL on July 31, U.S. special envoy to Afghanistanfor a comprehensive peace agreement:In acknowledging the delicate situation, he has stressed thatIn anticipation of Washington being close to agreeing an agreement with the Taliban, Afghanistan's Ministry of Peace Affairs announced on July 31 that it had appointed a 15-member delegation to negotiate with the militant group.Khalilzad is set to begin a fresh round of talks with the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha in the next few days.ahead of Afghanistan's scheduled presidential elections later that month.However, some U.S. officials have privately floated the possibility that the vote could be canceled in the event of a peace settlement and the formation of an interim government that the Taliban would join.There is support for this among the Taliban and Afghan opposition figures, but President Ashraf Ghani has strongly rejected it.