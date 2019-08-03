Puppet Masters
US considers further blockade of Venezuela - Trump - UPDATE: Venezuela is "prepared for battle" - Maduro
Reuters
Fri, 02 Aug 2019 11:10 UTC
Trump did not elaborate on when or how such a blockade could be imposed, and his administration has so far focused on diplomatic and economic pressure against Maduro while steering clear of any military action.
Asked by a reporter whether he was considering such a measure, given the amount of involvement by China and Iran in Venezuela, Trump said: "Yes, I am." He gave no details.
Venezuela's Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The United States and most Western countries recognize opposition politician Juan Guaido as the rightful leader of Venezuela.
Trump has slapped a series of escalating sanctions on Venezuela to pressure Maduro to step down and has previously declined to rule out military action. But U.S. officials have made clear that they are focused on economic and diplomatic measures and have shown no significant signs of taking up military options.
Washington's Latin American allies have also cautioned against U.S. military intervention.
Russia, China and Iran have expressed support for Maduro and Russia has dispatched small numbers of troops to the South American country.
UPDATE 3rd August 2019 @ 13:20:
RT reports Maduro's response:
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said his country was "prepared for battle" if the US imposes a quarantine, and said his envoy to the UN would denounce the "illegal" threat before the Security Council.
"We are all prepared for battle if anyone tries to impose a quarantine or blockade on Venezuela," Maduro said, speaking at an event in the state of La Guaira on Friday afternoon, adding that the threat only shows the "desperation and irritation" of the US government.
"Not in Venezuela! is my message to criminal imperialism," Maduro said.
He was responding to a remark by US President Donald Trump from Thursday, when he told reporters outside the White House he was considering a blockade of Venezuela due to "foreign involvement" of Russia, China and Iran.
"Yes, I am," Trump said, repeating it several times before boarding a helicopter.
Samuel Moncada, Venezuela's ambassador to the UN, has been instructed to denounce the threat to the Security Council, Maduro said, vowing that Venezuela will remain "free and independent" despite US pressure.
Claiming it sought to "restore democracy" in Venezuela, the US recognized opposition politician Juan Guaido as "interim president" in January and demanded Maduro's resignation. Guaido's repeated attempts to install himself in the presidential palace have failed, however, culminating in the April 30 military uprising that ended in total fiasco.
