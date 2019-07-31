© Global Look Press / Stefan Sauer



The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has voted in support of the bill sanctioning firms involved in Nord Stream 2, a natural gas pipeline stretching from Russia to Germany, arguing the project strengthens Moscow.The committee voted 20 to 2 on Wednesday morning to back the new penalties, part of the "Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act." Sponsored by Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire),Shaheen claimed on Wednesday that"Russia has a bad history of using energy as a weapon," Cruz said prior to the vote, explaining his support for the measure, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin benefits from "military adventurism and hostility," as well as Russia's energy sales.Kentucky RepublicanPaul was joined by Democratic Senator Tom Udall.Last month, a companion bill passed in the House Foreign Affairs Committee.Led by Russia's public oil firm, Gazprom, the Nord Stream 2 project is expected to be commissioned in 2020, and aims to double the capacity of the first Nord Stream line, providing some 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Germany and other countries in Europe.Berlin has been firm that the project will help the country meet its growing demand for energy as it phases out coal and nuclear power, while German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier argued the deal is about "shortening delivery routes and creating new supply structures" for natural gas, insisting Germany does not "depend" on Moscow.US President Donald Trump has previously slammed the pipeline as a "tremendous mistake" for Germany, complaining that Washington is "protecting Germany from Russia" and not getting enough in return.