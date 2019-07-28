western mass media outlets serve not a political party, nor even money, but the power structures of the western empire.

"The world system, and American influence in it, would be completely upended if Moscow and Beijing aligned more closely."

"The allies' goal should be deterrence. At the same time, the US should bilaterally engage Russia to peel them away from China's orbit ."

." " He also encourages the development of the US's 'capability to effectively foster distrust and unease between the Russian Federation and China.'"

"Along with Beijing, Moscow seeks a multipolar world in which US hegemony comes to an end. As Alexander Lukin recently pointed out, the 'common ideal of a multipolar world [has] played a significant role in the rapprochement between Russia and China.'"

As Alexander Lukin recently pointed out, the 'common ideal of a multipolar world [has] played a significant role in the rapprochement between Russia and China.'" "Russia and China were explicitly mentioned in the 2018 National Defense Strategy as the great powers with which the US is in competition. Both Russia and China have come a long way since the 1990s , and the 'friendship' that emerged in the immediate post-Tiananmen period and continued to grow over the years now today appears to be one of the strongest bilateral alliances on the planet."

, and the 'friendship' that emerged in the immediate post-Tiananmen period and continued to grow over the years now today appears to be one of the strongest bilateral alliances on the planet." "Together, Russia's tentacles on its former Soviet neighbors and Moscow's strategic alliance with Beijing in pursuit of a multipolar world (in which the US is no longer the global hegemon) form the two main pillars upon which Putin's grand strategy rests. All other aspects of its foreign policy behavior can be traced back to this dual-pronged grand strategy."

any attempt to escape unipolarity is now treated as a direct attack on the empire.