Investigative journalist Pepe Escobar says Trump has no clear insight into the world economy, and adopts policies which are accelerating the process to end the rule of the US Dollar as the world reserve currency.Speaking in an exclusive interview with FNA, Pepe Escobar said Beijing may choose the "nuclear option" and trade the oil only in the yuan, "this could be collapse of the petro-dollar. Then, we will have the beginning of a new era of international relations that will be the near end of the Dollar as the world reserve currency".Pepe Escobar is a Brazilian journalist and the correspondent-at-large at Asia Times. He has extensively covered the central Asia, and the Middle East developments. He appears as an analyst on various TV channels.Below is the full text of the interview:Q: Why is the US Dollar the world reserve currency?A: The US Dollar is the world currency thank to what happened at the end of the Second World War, when the US economy was half of the world's economy, and the United States was running the Western economy by reconstruction of Europe, and making investments in Latin America. That was the Dollar as the world currency, with no other competitors whatsoever. However, in the summer of 1971, when the Dollar was supposed to be backed by gold, Richard Nixon delinked the Dollar from gold and the Dollar started to be backed up essentially by nothing. So, the US could control the whole world's economy by distributing the Dollar everywhere and by forcing people to buy Dollars and use it in their international trades. This was the case especially with oil, out of which petro-dollar emerged. Therefore, any transactions in energy world had to be done with dollars.Q: Do you believe the US Dollar would be dumped by the developed countries?A: This is impossible to dump Dollar at once, since it is the world's reserve currency.Russia and China are increasing their trades in the Rubles and Yuan. Bypassing the US Dollar is practiced in the short and mid-terms by the countries which are in the Eurasia. Later they may choose their nuclear option, which is the day the Chinese tells to all major oil producers in the Persian Gulf that it buys oil and gas only in the yuan. This could be collapse of the petro-dollar. Then, we will have the beginning of a new era of international relations that will be the near end of the Dollar as world reserve currency. This is a long term process, but this has already started.Q: How do Trump's policies affect the position of the Dollar as the world reserve currency?A: Trump does not have a real foreign policy. Let's not forget he thinks like a real estate developer in Manhattan. He does not know exactly how supply chains work around the world; nor he understands how other countries are getting together to bypass the Dollar. All he thinks is if something is happening, we should attack them, or sanction them, which is what is happening in Venezuela, Iran, and many other countries. In the case of China and Russia, a trade war has been waged to block the internationalization of the Yuan and Rubles. Trump does that to even the US's close allies, like the European Union.When China, Russia, India and many other countries use their national currencies for the bilateral trades, the rate of the use of Dollar descends. If the world transactions by the US Dollar falls below fifty percent, the rule of the Dollar as the world reserve currency will be over.