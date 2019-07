© AP



Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who was named by the US as one of the main architects of the 9/11 attacks and is currently being held at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp in Cuba, recently indicated that he would consider helping 9/11 victims in their lawsuit against Saudi Arabia if the US government decides not to seek the death penalty against him.which killed over 3,000 people in New York, northern Virginia, and Pennsylvania.Lawyers for the plaintiffs contacted three out of five Guantanamo Bay detainees accused of being involved in the terrorist attacks to obtain depositions, according to the Wall Street Journal.However, Mohammed's current position appears to be quite different from the one he took at a June 2008 Guantanamo hearing. When a military judge described the hearing as a "death-penalty case," Mohammed referred to it as a "martyr case" instead."This is what I wish. I've been looking to be martyred for a long time," Mohammed said at the time, according to the Wall Street Journal."A lot has happened in the past 10 years," a person familiar with the proceedings recently told the Journal. "The 9/11 defendants are not as interested as they once were in martyring themselves."In 2014, freelance writer Brian McGlinchey launched theaccording to the project's website.The US government partially declassified those 28 pages in 2016, butaccording to the declassification review led by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.The partially declassified report released by Congress in July 2016 exposed that Saudi officials had direct connections to the 9/11 hijackers and possible involvement with supporting the attacks themselves. The report also showed that thebefore the attacks. Of the 19 hijackers, 15 were Saudi Arabian citizens.