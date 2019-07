© Christopher Jue/Getty Images for MARQUEE Singapore

On Thursday, President Donald Trump again called for Sweden to release rapper A$AP Rocky, who has been in prison in the country for nearly a month."Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky" Trump tweeted . In a follow-up tweet, he said the prime minister wasn't "really unable to act" but that "he just doesn't want to, especially since it angers you.""Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn't seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky" Trump tweeted a few minutes later.Trump and the State Department have been working to free Rocky, according to the rapper's attorney Alan Jackson.Trump has also tweeted support for the rapper and said he would call Sweden's prime minister. After the call, Trump said he was assured that Rocky would "be treated fairly." Subsequent discussions, however, have not resulted in Rocky's freedom.Business Insider reporter John Haltiwanger received a statement from Mikael Lindstrom, press secretary for Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.Court documents obtained by The Associated Press include photos of the injuries to the alleged victim, Mustafa Jafari, whose attorney claimed he did not provoke the assault. The attorney, Magnus Stromberg, claimed one of Rocky's bodyguards grabbed his client "by the neck and dragged him away.""There is no question that this White House has been playing politics with [Trump's] role of leadership and it has to end," Harris said after stumbling at first.When she was asked a follow-up question redirecting her to the Rocky case and asking if Trump specifically misused his power in that case, Harris said "Yes."