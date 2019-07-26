© Reuters / Staff

In the spirit of American exceptionalism, Donald Trump thinks nothing of demanding Sweden spring rapper A$AP Rocky from jail, ignoring the country's own legal system, while holding the rest of the world accountable to US laws.Trump has continued his charm offensive to get rapper A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) sprung from the Swedish jail where he's been held for weeks on charges of aggravated assault, insisting he will "personally vouch" for the rapper's bail - never mind that Sweden doesn't have a bail system.Julian Assange, an Australian (and briefly Ecuadorian) citizen currently imprisoned in London, is awaiting extradition to the US - where he's never been - to serve what will likely be a life sentence for breaking laws that never applied to him.He has disavowed his 2016 campaign praise of WikiLeaks, whose publication of Hillary Clinton campaign emails was credited with helping him land the presidency, and even called it a "hoax." Instead, he let his Secretary of State speak for him, declaring WikiLeaks an enemy of the state and calling for Assange to be imprisoned indefinitely.Why, then, should Trump expect other countries to violate their own laws in order to immediately cough up the American suspects they've imprisoned?Videos of the events leading up to the "assault" show the "victim" following Mayers' entourage around and tussling with his bodyguard before the "beatdown" shown in the clip that was initially released. The rapper appears - especially to Americans inclined to sympathize with him - to be the target of unjust persecution, with the Swedes taking one of the locals' word over that of a foreigner.