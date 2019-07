It's not been a great week for the great-left-hopers.Having been summarily embarrassed by Mueller's performance, Democrats just lost another 'fight' as Bloomberg reports that theto construct more than 100 miles of fencing along the Mexican border.How did we get here? As The Hill details, U.S. Districtblocking officials from utilizing $2.5 billion of the roughly $6 billion in diverted military dollars, siding with the groups' arguments that building the wall would cause "irreparable harm" to their interests at the border.And the, in a 2-1 ruling earlier this month,, finding that "the use of those funds violates the constitutional requirement that the Executive Branch not spend money absent an appropriation from Congress."to stop the diversion of the Pentagon dollars for a wall, claiming that only lawmakers can allocate federal funding under the Constitution.Solicitor General Noel Francisco argued that thewho are challenging the use of the Defense Department funds for the wall. And he said that if the funds remain frozen until the end of the fiscal year, authorities may not be able to use them at all.And now, with the court's four liberal justices at least partially dissenting,confirming the Trump administration can start using military funds to construct a wall on the southern border,President Trump, as one would expect, is very pleased:The case before the Supreme Court involved just the $2.5 billion in Defense Department funds, which the administration says will beOne project would replace 46 miles of barrier in New Mexico for $789 million. Another would replace 63 miles in Arizona for $646 million. The other two projects in California and Arizona are smaller.Full decision below: