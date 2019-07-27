Having been summarily embarrassed by Mueller's performance, Democrats just lost another 'fight' as Bloomberg reports that the Supreme Court has cleared President Trump's administration to start using disputed funds to construct more than 100 miles of fencing along the Mexican border.
How did we get here?
As The Hill details, U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in California, an Obama appointee, issued a permanent injunction blocking officials from utilizing $2.5 billion of the roughly $6 billion in diverted military dollars, siding with the groups' arguments that building the wall would cause "irreparable harm" to their interests at the border.
And the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 ruling earlier this month, declined to temporarily halt that injunction, finding that "the use of those funds violates the constitutional requirement that the Executive Branch not spend money absent an appropriation from Congress."
House Democrats also attempted to sue to stop the diversion of the Pentagon dollars for a wall, claiming that only lawmakers can allocate federal funding under the Constitution.
Solicitor General Noel Francisco argued that the needs of the administration outweighed those of groups like the ACLU and Sierra Club who are challenging the use of the Defense Department funds for the wall. And he said that if the funds remain frozen until the end of the fiscal year, authorities may not be able to use them at all.
And now, with the court's four liberal justices at least partially dissenting, the justices lifted the lower court freeze, confirming the Trump administration can start using military funds to construct a wall on the southern border, handing the president a major legal victory.
President Trump, as one would expect, is very pleased:
The case before the Supreme Court involved just the $2.5 billion in Defense Department funds, which the administration says will be used to construct more than 100 miles of fencing. One project would replace 46 miles of barrier in New Mexico for $789 million. Another would replace 63 miles in Arizona for $646 million. The other two projects in California and Arizona are smaller.
Full decision below:
