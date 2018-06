True asylum seekers have no need to cross the border illegally.

If Democrats and the media elite truly cared about the safety of illegal immigrants, they'd be down on the border right now working to build the wall President Trump wants America to have.As a veteran Border Patrol agent, I know firsthand that a secure border with the big beautiful wall the president is building is the only humane and permanent solution to the crisis at the border.As long as people think they can cross the border illegally, they will continue to try. The journey is dangerous enough due to the natural conditions alone. Traveling hundreds or even thousands of miles on foot, often in extreme heat and without adequate water, is no easy trip for an adult - let alone for a child.The coyotes' control of human smuggling across the border results in routine violence, theft, and death, as well as the widespread rape of Central and South American women and girls.According to a 2017 study , the presence of illegal immigrants and their 4.2 million kids costs Americans roughly $135 billion in taxes at the federal, state, and local levels. That's a tax burden of roughly $8,075 per illegal alien family member. Another recent report revealed that the federal government spent $1.4 billion just housing illegal immigrant unaccompanied minors, which works out to $670 per unaccompanied minor per day.Securing the border once and for all won't just protect desperate migrants from harm and save Americans money - it will also protect Americans from harm. The massive influx of unaccompanied minors across the border during the Obama administration brought with it a massive increase in MS-13 gang violence. Mexico's cartels are also taking advantage of our porous border and flooding our communities with deadly drugs.Finally, there is also the terror threat. Border Patrol agents routinely apprehend Middle Eastern suspects trying to enter America illegally.The closer President Trump's wall comes to completion, the closer we get to end the humanitarian crisis caused by our porous southern border.