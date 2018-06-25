Migranti
© Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Mass immigration has lately commanded media attention in both North America and Europe. The issue of separating children from parents in groups of immigrants attempting to illegally enter the US has liberal elites and extreme leftists howling at the sky again, and openly threatening violence on Trump 'and anyone who votes for him'.

Across the Atlantic, Italy's new 'populist' government has begun preventing migrant ships from docking at their ports, provoking an almighty row between Mediterranean leaders, with France's Macron chastising Rome and claiming that 'there is no migrant crisis'. But as the 'populist wave' and Trump's election win clearly indicated, all is certainly not 'fine'...

This week, Joe and Niall go Behind the Headlines on what is - arguably - the most pressing issue of our times

Running Time: 01:18:28

Download: OGG, MP3


