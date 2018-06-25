People across Twitter have picked up on the claims, and Peter Fonda even called for people to "rip Barron Trump from his mother's arms and put him in a cage" so that Melania Trump will "stand up" to her husband.
So, it's not okay for children who are not citizens of this country to be taken from their parents who have broken the law, but it's totally okay to kidnap the president's son and put him in a cage? Sounds a little hypocritical to me.
But CNN quickly ran into a roadblock when they tried to get a border patrol agent to admit that the conditions the kids were being kept in at the border were horrific.
Brooke Baldwin interviewed Chris Cabrera, a spokesperson for the National Border Patrol Council, on CNN Tuesday to grill him on "these children being ripped from their parents," The Daily Caller reported.
"I understand where you're coming from. I don't think everybody understands what is actually happening down here. You have a lot of these kids that are coming here and put through terrible, terrible situations by their parents. They are brought over in extremely dangerous conditions and extremely dangerous terrain," Cabrera said.
"All this could be avoided if they just go through the port of entry. There would be no crime committed by them and they wouldn't get separated. Why they don't do this is beyond me, but this problem is very easily solved, at least on the short-term basis, by going through the port of entry. If they choose to go through the (Rio Grande) river, they're committing a crime just like anyone else and they're subject to arrest. And we know when you get arrested, you don't get to stay with your family."
Baldwin tries to break it down so that it looks like the illegal immigrants are the victims, and Cabrera clarifies that crossing the Rio Grande is illegal for both U.S. citizens and immigrants.
She then asked about delays for asylum seekers and families being turned away at a port of entry with an "indefinite delay."
Cabrera replies that that is exactly the problem. "We've had this situation going on for four years now. I don't think you can necessarily blame it on one administration or the other. It started under one and is continuing under another. It hasn't been fixed and it needs to be fixed."
As Baldwin tries to interrupt, the border patrol agent continued, "Right now we have this beacon of, 'We'll leave the light on for you and let you come illegally into the country.' If you've seen some of the stuff we've seen, you'd understand how important it is to have a tough stance to divert people from coming here."
He then tells Baldwin about the horrors these children face because immigrants have been allowed to "take advantage of this system."
"When you see a 12-year-old girl with a plan B pill, her parents put her on birth control because they know getting violated is part of the journey, that's a terrible way to live. When you see a 4-year-old girl traveling alone with just her parents' phone number written across her shirt. Something needs to be done. We had a 9-year-old boy have heat stroke in front of us and die with no family around. That's because we're allowing people to continue take advantage of this system."It is on Congress, Cabrera pointed out, to change these laws and get these problems fixed.
"They need to come in there, they need to get to work and they need to change this law," he said. "Until then, us as border patrol agents, we have a duty to enforce these laws and we will continue to do it until they change this law and hopefully they will."
Baldwin responded to these horrors and this call to Congress by asking for reassurance that the kids America is outraged about are being treated humanely, looking one last time to put the agent into a corner. And Cabrera flips the narrative again.
"I can tell you with absolute certainty that they are being treated humanely. Most of our agents are parents. I've seen guys, and I've done it myself, you give your last bottle of water to a kid, you'll take a toy out of your car to give to one of these kids because you know the situation they're in."So, it looks like the border patrol agents are not evil monsters after all. Cabrera makes a good point, despite what your opinions are about the situation, it is up to the lawmakers to make any changes. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has drafted executive orders for Trump to sign that wouldn't end the zero-tolerance policy, but would instead try to keep families together while they are detained.
"Agents are very sympathetic. We're human, we're fathers, we have families. We do a lot for the communities here, whether or not a camera is involved. Our agents are very involved. And nobody saves more lives along the southwestern border than the U.S. Border patrol."
At least the Trump administration is trying to do something. Congressional Democrats, it's your move.