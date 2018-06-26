© 14 TapWires

Monday afternoon, the Texas Tribune published a Twitter thread along with an article answering the biggest questions surrounding the immigration crisis along the southern border.As the Tribune reports, the zero-tolerance policy means that "all adults who cross the border illegally between official ports of entry will be criminally prosecuted."The children's affairs are being handled by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement, according to the Tribune.A temporary 'tent city' was opened and running by Friday to hold up to 360 minors, and could expand to house more, the Tribune reported.The Trump administration began testing the zero-tolerance policy in October. The New York Times reported that between then and April,Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the "zero-tolerance" policy in April., according to the Tribune.The Department of Homeland Security reportedly said thatSome parents, according to the Tribune, said their children were separated from them immediately, while others said the separation didn't happen until they reached a processing facility.Last week, reporters were allowed to tour a shelter in Brownsville, Texas, which previously occupied a Walmart store, and housed 1,400 boys.Reporters were also allowed to tour a processing center McAllen, Texas, where the following video was taken:At the temporary shelter in Tornillo, Texas, state Representative Mary Gonzalez (D-Clint) reported seeingRepresentative Will Hurd (R-Helotes) also toured the facility and told Texas Monthly,The Tribune also reported that Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) announced emergency legislation designed to keep immigrant families together. The legislation would double the number of federal immigration judges from around 375 to 750, and