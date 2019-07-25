© BBC



Young people in Britain have almost entirely abandoned television news broadcasts, according to Ofcom, whileWhile, according the media regulator's annual news consumption report.The decline has been driven by audiences moving away from traditional live broadcast channels, where they might watch a popular drama and leave the channel on during the evening news bulletin, towards watching catchup content from streaming services.The shift could have major implications for British politics, given services such as Netflix do not provide any news.for getting their message across to large swaths of the public, which in turn can shape policies being proposed and how they are presented.Ofcom's research also suggests that people are increasingly willing to wade into online arguments about news.For example, those who access news shared by news organisations, trending news or news stories from friends and family or other people they follow via Facebook or Twitter are more likely to make comments on the new posts they see compared to the previous year."The increase in people turning to social media for news is being driven by the growing popularity of WhatsApp and Instagram as information sources.The Ofcom report also highlights thatSome news media, particularly MailOnline and the Guardian, have managed to build their overall audience by attracting new readers online.The findings provide further evidence that the British media is splitting along generational and ethnic lines.