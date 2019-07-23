© Reuters / Nita Bhalla

A probe into sex-selective abortions has been kicked off in northern India, after government data revealed that of the 216 children born across 132 villages in the past three months, not a single one was female.Indian officials vowed to address the concerns. Uttarkashi's district magistrate, Ashish Chauhan, said the numbers were "suspicious" and may indicate the outlawed practice continues on a wide scale in the region. Any parent found to have carried out foeticide will face legal action, he added.The 132 villages with no female births have been placed into a "red zone," meaning that future population data coming from those villages will be scrutinized with more care."I have directed the health department to find out the real cause of such alarming figures and to take serious action to resolve it," Ravat said, adding that the government planned to launch a "massive awareness campaign" seeking to reverse the trend.India's last population census was carried out in 2011 and found a gender gap in births, with 943 females born to every 1,000 males across the country.