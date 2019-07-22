© REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov



The real problem is the claim that preserving the INF treaty is somehow Russia's responsibility

Washington, however, initiated its withdrawal in February

The US mission to NATO sought to blame Russia for the expiration of an arms control treaty by posting a Twitter cartoon claiming Moscow had developed a forbidden missile - but didn't help its own argument by showing the wrong one.In a surprisingly poor-quality video, narrated by a female AI voice, the US accused Russia of developing a missile that was banned under the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, andWhile the Iskander is a short-range ballistic missile, the 9M729 (NATO codename SSC-8) is a short-range cruise missile that uses a similar platform, but has a completely different and visually distinctive launcher. All of which the US diplomatic and military officials could have seen for themselves, had they bothered to attend a public presentation of the system in January this year.Russian officials explained that the 9M729 is not some sort of new super-missile, but an upgrade of the existing 9M728 cruise missile, with a range of just under 500 kilometers - and therefore compliant with the treaty.US claims about the weapon are based on newspaper reports from 2017, and unprovable intelligence community assessments based on different cruise missiles - the air-launched Kh-101 and sea-launched Kalibr, neither of which are banned under the INF Treaty.The easily avoidable missile mistake in the clip - produced by video wizards under contract to the US State Department - isn't the worst of it, however.- and signaled it was determined to do so three months prior, regardless of what Russia did, because the INF was a relic of the Cold War."There's a new strategic reality out there," US National Security Advisor John Bolton told reporters in Moscow in October 2018, describing the INF as a "bilateral treaty in a multipolar ballistic missile world," that applied only to the US and Russia in Europe and did not do anything to constrain the actions of China, Iran or North Korea.Bolton had also brushed off concerns about the INF, bringing up another unilateral treaty exit on his watch - the 2001 decision to scrap the anti-ballistic missile (ABM) pact - and arguing it did not unravel "international strategic stability" as the doomsayers predicted.