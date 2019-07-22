A Venezuelan Su-30 fighter "aggressively shadowed" an American spy plane over the Caribbean Sea, the US military said,Footage of the Russian-made Su-30 aircraft approaching a US EP-3 reconnaissance plane was released by the Southern Command on Sunday.The actions of the Venezuelan plane were "jeopardizing" to the US aircraft and its crew, Southern Command said, claiming it was at an "unsafe distance." The Su-30 does not seem to have any visible weaponry, however planes of the type usually come fitted with an internal autocannon.This violated the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and "constituted an aeronautical risk for other aircraft," Padrino said.Since the Venezuelan plane was Russian-made, the US military did not hesitate to blame its favorite bogeyman - Moscow - for the incident.for the Venezuelan government, as well as ofthe military said.The US military would unlikely give such a bold evaluation of the incident if its spy plane had run into an F-16, which the Venezuelan military has in stock as well. Russian Su-30s were purchased by Caracas in the mid-2000s, in the Hugo Chavez era.Amid ongoing US-backed attempts to oust Maduro and install self-styled 'interim-president' Juan Guaido,