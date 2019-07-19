"While authorities' efforts to curb shadow bank lending (particularly to smaller companies) have prompted a cutback in non-financial corporate debt, net borrowing in other sectors has brought China's total debt to over $40 trillion - some 15 percent of all global debt."

A report from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) has shown rising debt levels worldwide.Data showed the country's total corporate, household and government debt rose from 297 percent in the same period a year earlier. The report stated:It added: "Of note, onshore bond issuance suggests a big pickup in borrowing by local governments and banks this year."Chinese officials have repeatedly said debt risks are manageable overall.The country's authorities have been encouraging banks to lend more in order to revive investment and protect jobs.According to the Finance Ministry, in the first half of 2019, local governments' total net bond issuance reached 2.1765 trillion yuan ($316.5 billion).