© Swarajya



Madrid will push ahead with a tax on large internet and technology firms as soon as a new government is sworn in, Spain's acting economy minister said on Wednesday. Parliament will vote next week on acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's bid to form a new government after his Socialist party won an early general election in April but without an absolute majority.But before the proposed law could be approved the government was forced to call the early election after it failed to pass its draft 2019 budget in parliament.Acting Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told news radio Cadena Ser that"The idea would be to find a global solution because it is a global problem" but since this has so far not been possible, "we must take action becauseshe added.The new law -- dubbed the-- aims at plugging a taxation gap that has seen some internet heavyweights paying next to nothing in countries where they make huge profits because their legal base is in smaller, lower rate European Union states.Asked about the possibility that the United States will also impose sanctions on Spain if it goes ahead with the tax, Calvino said it was "very risky" to predict its reaction because of Washington's "erratic behaviour".She added she believes US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "sees the need for a global solution, he is very interested in finding a format for taxation that is fair for big internet firms."Sanchez won 123 seats in Spain's 350-seat parliament in the April election and still has not secured support from other parties to win next week's